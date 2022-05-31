HAMPDEN – Hampden Academy will hold its graduation exercises at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. Tickets are required for admission to graduation. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. The class marshal is Mallory Parks.

The following students will speak at graduation:

Carly Philbrook will deliver the valedictory address. Carly is the daughter of Alden and Nicolle Philbrook of Winterport. While at Hampden Academy Carly participated in National Honor Society and Destination Imagination. Carly was also named Student of the Quarter in 2020. Carly started an online bagel business with her twin sister to help fundraise for the South Africa Service-Learning trip that was sadly canceled. In her spare time Carly enjoys reading, gardening, and baking. Carly plans to attend the University of Maine Orono for secondary education, most likely with a concentration in math or history.

Carly Philbrook

Amelia Plant, daughter of Christopher and Patricia Plant of Hampden, will deliver the salutatory address. While at Hampden Academy Amelia participated in four years of varsity field hockey, Student Council, Spanish Club, Wind Ensemble, and Leadership/Mentors. Amelia also participated in outdoor track, jazz band, math team, and volunteered with the Big Brother/Big Sister school program, the Hampden Food Cupboard, and as a Writing Center tutor while attending Hampden Academy. Amelia was a member of both the National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society her junior and senior year. Amelia was awarded the Maine Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish in grade 12, and both the Society of Women Engineers Book Award, and the Princeton Maine Alumni Book Award in grade 11. Outside of school, Amelia participated in the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra and did some political canvassing work during the 2020 election season. In her spare time, Amelia enjoys reading, skiing, spending time outdoors, Sudoku, and shopping. Amelia plans to study biomedical engineering in the fall at the University of Connecticut.

Amelia Plant

JoHannah Philbrook, daughter of Alden and Nicolle Philbrook of Winterport, is the honor essayist for the Hampden Academy Class of 2022. While at Hampden Academy, JoHannah participated in National Honor Society and Destination Imagination. JoHannah was a National Merit Scholar Finalist. During high school JoHannah and her twin sister started a bagel company, called Bagel Basket. In her spare time, JoHannah enjoys reading, baking, and doing puzzles. JoHannah plans to attend Husson University to study forensic science next year.

JoHannah Philbrook

Graduates at Hampden Academy who have maintained an A average for their high school careers are as follows: Connor Adams, William Airey, Taya Archer, Andrew Austin-Stacey, Ella Baldwin, Abbie Bishop, Grace Bracciodieta, Annika Bragg, Justin Breton, Jacob Brown, Emma Campbell, Paige Chahley, Nathan Chase, Tate Clough, Charlotte Crouse, Kahlan Curtis, Olivia Dunn, Claire Dyer, Grace Farrar, Jonathan Fenders Brooklyn Fortin, Sarah Gardella, Emma Haskell, Summer Kilgour, Dillen Lavin, Reese Levesque, Meagan Libby, Preston Martin, Danielle Masterson, Brooke McKay, Isma’il McMillan, Judson Nash, Camryn Neal, Gunnar Newey, Samara Obenauer, Cabe Packard, Mallory Parks, Adrianna Patin, Carly Philbrook, JoHannah Philbrook, Amelia Plant, Morgan Ramsay, Avery Richard, Anasuya Schmidt, Collin Scobie, Aida Smith, Morgan Tash, Jagger Thayer, Alexis Thornwall, Brennon Tiensivu, John Valentine, Amber Williamson, and Cassie Wright.

More articles from the BDN