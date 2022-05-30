Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

If you’ve lived around the Orono area even briefly, you’ve probably met Abe Furth. Many know Furth as the energetic guy who was part of the team that turned an abandoned concrete plant into Orono Brewing Co.’s flagship brewery. Others know him as one of the proprietors at Woodman’s. Or perhaps you were in the audience when Abe and his wife, Heather, were the honored commencement speakers at the University of Maine in 2017.

As the executive director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild, my introduction to Furth came when he began Orono Brewing Co. in the modest space across from Woodman’s. While Abe came into the brewing world with previous business management experience, his humility and collaborative spirit instantly made him a leader in our community. Since then he has not only grown the brewery substantially, but found time to volunteer as president of our board of directors, serve as our legislative chair and even mentor newer brewery owners. His contributions to Maine’s brewing community show his ability to quickly and positively make a difference.

As a candidate for the Democratic primary in Senate District 8, Furth is the best choice. He is a natural leader who has committed his livelihood and life to the greater Orono community, while always finding room to help others and broaden his impact. I encourage you to vote for Furth so even more Mainers can benefit from his leadership.

Sean Sullivan

South Portland

