Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I applaud Gov. Janet Mills for her support of some pro-LGBTQ policies. But LGBTQ Mainers face constant attacks — in our personal lives, as well as in the media, and sadly in local political discourse. Showing up as an ally only sometimes (when it’s easy and convenient) is being a fair-weather friend, which I think is the best that can be said about Mills as an LGBTQ ally.

Our governor declined to speak out against a Maine Republican Party attack ad that targeted LGBTQ-Mainers and a Maine teacher when her office issued a statement about the removal of the “Freedom Holidays” lesson saying that she had not seen the lesson, but nonetheless agreed that it was age-inappropriate and supported its removal.

The following week, when asked about whether the governor supports the embattled University of Maine System chancellor, she demurred to the judgment of the board of trustees. To my mind, this messaging inconsistency looks like political calculation.

Republican Maine House candidate Heather Ann Sprague upped the ante in her attack against trans Mainers and teachers, escalating the vitriol.

I sincerely hope that the anti-LGBTQ and anti-teacher rhetoric in Maine does not further escalate.

Kelley McDaniel

Portland

More articles from the BDN