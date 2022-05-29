In what this year doubled as a dress rehearsal of sorts for the return of state track and field championships to the Queen City next weekend, coach Alan Mosca’s Bangor girls team captured its third straight PVC crown and second straight by a margin of more than 100 points.

Led by junior sprinter Anna Connors, named the league’s girls performer of the year as the meet concluded, Bangor won eight events en route to amassing a robust 211.5 points, far ahead of runner-up Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor’s 101.3 points.

Brewer was next with 89.7, followed by Old Town (80) and Ellsworth (43) to round out the top five schools among the event’s nine participating girls teams.

Brewer’s Colby Largay placed second in the boys discus throw at the Penobscot Valley Conference large schools track and field championship at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Saturday. Credit: Terry Farren / BDN

The boys meet was expected to be much closer, but Bangor pulled away behind senior middle-distance runner Daniel McCarthy to finish with 115 points for a 45-point edge over three rivals, Brewer, Old Town and Ellsworth, that each scored 70 points to tie for second place.

Presque Isle and Mount Desert Island — paced by sophomore Miles Burr, the PVC boys performer of the year — tied for fifth among the 10 boys teams with 58 points each.

Connors led Bangor’s 1-2-4-5 finish in the 100 with a time of 12.55 seconds while also winning the 400 in 58.05 and anchoring teammates Maddie Cyr, Samantha Erb and Madeline Thai to victory in the 4×100 relay before sitting out the 200 with her team comfortably ahead in the meet.

Bangor’s Megan Randall placed first in the girls 1600 meter run at the Penobscot Valley Conference large schools track and field championship at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Saturday. Credit: Terry Farren / BDN

Bangor senior distance runner Megan Randall also scored two victories, winning the 1,600 in 5:14.53 and 3.200 in 11:26.50, while Callie Tennett captured the 300 hurdles in 50.64 and Julia Bassi won the shot put with a best 0f 30 feet, ¾ inches.

The Rams also captured the meet’s final event, with Julia Smallwood, Cyr, Evelyn Humbert and Tennett combining to win the 4×400 relay in 4:19.91

MDI’s second-place effort featured freshman distance runner Amelia VanDongen, who won the 800 in 2:31.71 and joined AyliGrace Munro, Sophia Taylor and Grace Munger on the Trojans’ first-place 4×800 relay team (1:01.97).

Bella Brown added a victory in the discus (117-11) for coach Aaron Long’s MDI squad.

Brewer freshman Lauren Vanidestine won the 200 in 27.94 and the long jump at 17-1 ½, while teammate Ainsley Reed was the pole vault champion with a best of 9 feet.

Old Town crowned three champions in Grace Willey in the high jump (4-10), Kilee Braden in the triple jump (34-0 ½) and Abigail Swedberg in the javelin (93-4).

Cassidy Carlisle of Presque won the girls’ 1,600-meter race walk in 9:00.77 and Ellsworth’s Paige Sawyer was the 100 hurdles champion in 16.45.

Burr earned top performer honors in the boys meet with victories for the second straight year in the 100 (11.31) and 200 (22.91) as well as adding a third win in triple jump (42-8 ½).

Distance runner Charlie Collins of Hampden Academy and hurdler James Cote of Old Town each won two events, with Collins running to comfortable victories at both 1,600 (4:31.04) and 3,200 meters (10:18.03) while Cote swept the 110 (17.08) and 300 hurdles (43.63).

Bangor’s Daniel McCarthy runs the final leg of the boys 4×800 meter relay at the Penobscot Valley Conference large schools track and field championship at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Saturday. Bangor finished first in the event. Credit: Terry Farren / BDN

McCarthy led the charge of the Bangor boys, winning the 8:00 in 1:55.57 and sparking two Rams’ relay teams to victory. The Georgetown University-bound senior teamed with Fritz Oldenburg, Jack Patterson and Henry Poulin to win the 4×800 in 8:46.03, then joined forces with Oldenburg, Patterson and Gage Jones to capture the 4×400 in 3:34.78.

Bangor’s other individual victory came from senior Simon Socolow, who finished 1-2 with teammate Evan Soucy in the 1,600 race walk for the second straight year, this time with a 7:49.39 clocking.

Old Town finished with four event victories, with Cote’s hurdling efforts complemented as Chester Turner (22-3 ¾) and Corbin Flewelling’s 1-2 finish in the long jump and Flewelling’s win in the high jump (6-0).

Presque Isle also crowned two event winners, Xavier McAtee in the shot put (45-1 ¼) and Jonah Roy in the pole vault (12-0).

Ellsworth’s Cruz Coffin won the 400 in 52.06 and teamed with Connor Wight, Silas Montigny and Aaron Lynch to win the 4×100 in 44.86.

Other winners were Kyle Sidaway of John Bapst of Bangor in the javelin (145-10) and Hampden Academy’s Cooper Moran in the discus (135-9).

