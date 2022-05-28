Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I appreciate the work Nicole Grohoski has done as our state representative. I’m confident she will be a very good state senator.

At her coffee hours and Zoom meetings, she has listened to constituents’ concerns. I’ve been impressed by the depth of her research in topics as diverse as affordable housing, waste management and maternal/child health. I see how we have benefitted from Grohoski’s respectful coordination with other legislators. She is getting work done with malice toward none.

I highly recommend Nicole Grohoski for senator.

Robin Snyder-Drummond

Ellsworth

More articles from the BDN