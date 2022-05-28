Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I read the latest article about our failed child protective system, “Maine legislators’ frustration with child welfare system grows” The solutions seem to be more money and more caseworkers.

Sorry, but that is not going to “fix” anything.

We gave the Department of Human Services more money 38 years ago following the death of Angela Palmer who was burned to death in an oven. Six years later following the beating death of Ricky Letourneau, we gave them more money. Eleven years later following the death of Logan Marr, more money and more caseworkers. And now we have our current spat of child deaths. Did someone in this article actually say that Maine has made progress? Progress in what? Last year saw the highest number of child deaths in Maine ever.

If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. What does that say about the condition of our state government?

Harry Snyder

Whiting

More articles from the BDN