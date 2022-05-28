As Memorial Day weekend gets underway, there’s no question that the state will see an influx of visitors over the next few months.

State officials project that this year will trump last year’s banner tourist season, when around 15.6 million visitors from out of state spent more than $7.8 billion appreciating what Maine has to offer. And it’s no secret why Maine is such an attractive destination: the easternmost state in the nation has miles of coastline, beautiful national and state parks and a diversity of dining experiences.

Even Maine residents got in on the sightseeing last year, when some 19 percent of tourists from Maine visited and spent their money in other communities.

With travelers gearing up to make the trip to the Pine Tree state for a number of summer activities, we want to hear from you. If you’re a Maine resident, what ways do you prepare for tourist season? If you’re a tourist, what are some of the things you come to Maine for?

