MILTON , Massachusetts — On Sunday, May 22, Curry College honored 661 graduates from the Class of 2022 in its 142nd Commencement celebration. The ceremony was held at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, with family members, friends, alumni, faculty, and staff, among other Curry community members in attendance.

Congratuations to Isabel Rios-Mallett of Brewer.

