As Memorial Day approaches, it appears that celebratory weather will be in store for Monday.

Although weather forecasters expect rain on Saturday, skies are expected to clear on Sunday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s on Monday.

Saturday will bring showers and areas of patchy fog to the Bangor area, with temperatures in the low 70s, according to the Caribou office of the National Weather Service.

Sunday is expected to be clear, with a projected high of 78 degrees. Memorial Day is expected to have partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees, giving way to scattered rain showers in the evening, according to the NWS.

Northern Maine can expect rain on Friday night to carry into Saturday, with temperatures in the high 60s, and a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Heavy rains on Friday could bring flash flooding to smaller rivers, streams and creeks, weather officials warn.

We are watching the Northern portions of the state tonight for the potential of isolated flash flooding of smaller rivers, streams & creeks. We will see a training of heavier rain & thunderstorms that will drop localized heavy rain. Be alert if you are in flood prone areas #MEwx pic.twitter.com/3IKyc2CWOt — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) May 27, 2022

Skies are expected to clear on Sunday, with a high of 73.

Memorial Day will bring mostly sunny skies in the north, with a projected high of 71 degrees, and a slight chance of showers on Monday evening, weather officials predict.

Rain is expected in the southern part of the state on Saturday, with temperatures in the high 60s and a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 70.

Skies are expected to be mostly clear on Memorial Day, with a projected high of 77 degrees, according to the NWS office in Gray.

More articles from the BDN