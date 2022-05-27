Another high-profile Maine election season is upon us, and though ads have not begun to take over your TV airwaves, you may already be getting political mail ahead of the June 14 primaries.

Through November, the Bangor Daily News wants to track these mailers. They are only one of the ways that candidates get their messages out in an era of online advertising and customized texts, but the strategies used are some of the most revealing about their tactics.

The 2020 election was the most expensive ever, costing $14.4 billion across the country, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Maine is likely to see the most expensive set of state elections in history with Gov. Janet Mills facing former Gov. Paul LePage and a tight battle for control of the Legislature.

Use the form below to send us the political mail you are getting from now until the November election. They will fuel fact checks and analyses of how Maine candidates are talking to voters.

