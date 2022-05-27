Mainers will honor the nation’s fallen service members on Monday with parades, ceremonies and other events throughout the state.

Here’s a list of some of the larger happenings lined up for Memorial Day across the state. This list isn’t exhaustive, and be sure to check the forecast before finalizing any plans.

Greater Bangor

Bangor’s annual parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Exchange Street and end at Davenport Park, where a 21-gun salute will take place.

Then there’s Old Town, where a parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at Old Town High School. That will end at Binette Park on Main Street, where there will be a flag ceremony at 11:45 a.m. and then a barbecue. Food tickets are $5 per person or $10 per family. Veterans chow for free.

There will also be a 5K race for runners and walkers at the Old Town-Orono YMCA. Registration is $15 for students, $20 for adults and $30 for family.

Down East

A parade will roll through Ellsworth at 10 a.m. starting at the Moore Community Center on State Street. The parade will conclude at City Hall on Main Street.

Bar Harbor will host a ceremony to honor the fallen at 10 a.m. at the Village Green.

Blue Hill’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at the American Legion building on Tenney Hill Road.

Central Maine

Skowhegan will host a parade starting at 10 a.m. near the Smart & Edward’s Funeral Home parking lot on Madison Avenue. The parade will proceed down Madison Avenue, onto Water Street and end at the Veteran’s Memorial on Water Street with a ceremony following.

In Augusta, you can visit the traveling GoldStars Tribute Wall honoring service members who died in Iraq and Afghanistan from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Sunday’s opening will feature a ceremony.

Lewiston’s parade will start about 9:30 a.m. near Kennedy Park and end at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Catholic Diocese of Maine will hold outdoor Masses on Memorial Day in Lewiston, Livermore Falls and Rumford. The Lewiston Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery on Switzerland Road. The Livermore Falls Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery on Park Street. And the Rumford Mass will be held at 8:15 a.m. at St. John Cemetery on Isthmus Road.

Northern Maine

Houlton will kick off Memorial Day with a 9 a.m. flag raising at Soldier’s Hill inside Evergreen Cemetery on Bangor Street. There will then be a parade starting near the TD Bank parking lot on North Street and continue to Monument Park, where a remembrance ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.

In Caribou, the annual parade will start at 10 a.m. at the courthouse on Sweden Street and end at Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street, where there will be a ceremony to honor the fallen.

The Catholic Diocese of Maine will hold outdoor Masses on Memorial Day in Houlton and Millinocket. The Houlton Mass will be at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery on County Road, and the Millinocket Mass will be at 10 a.m. at St. Martin’s Cemetery on Medway Road.

Southern Maine

Brunswick and Topsham’s annual parade will be held in person for the first time in two years. The parade will begin with an observance at the Topsham Town Hall at 8:45 a.m. From there, the parade will travel down Main Street and cross the Frank J. Wood Bridge, where there will be a wreath laying. It will continue into Brunswick and conclude at Veteran’s Memorial Square.

Cape Elizabeth’s parade will start at 9 a.m. at the Middle School parking lot and end at the Village Green. A brief ceremony and laying of the wreath will be held after the parade.

Falmouth’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial and American Legion Post on Depot Road and proceed to Pine Grove Park on Foreside Road, where a ceremony will be held.

Kennebunkport will hold a parade at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Masonic Hall on Temple Street and conclude at Dock Square for a full ceremony. A brief ceremony featuring a 21-gun salute will be held on the Kennebunk River Bridge. After the Dock Square ceremony, there will be a smaller version of the parade in Cape Porpoise around 11:30 a.m.

Old Orchard Beach’s parade will start at 1 p.m. at the police department, and run down Saco Avenue onto Old Orchard Street before heading down First Street to Memorial Park, where a ceremony will be held.

York’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher’s Church on Route 1A and march south through the village. The parade will culminate in the green behind the Town Hall. There will be a brief ceremony in the green to honor the war dead.

The Westbrook Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. It starts on Main St and ends at Riverbank Park where a short ceremony will take place.

The Catholic Diocese of Maine will hold outdoor Masses on Memorial Day in Brunswick, South Portland and Yarmouth. The Brunswick Mass will be at 8 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church on McKeen Street. The South Portland Mass will be at 9 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery on Broadway. And the Yarmouth Mass will be at 9 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery on Smith Street.

