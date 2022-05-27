BURLINGTON, Vermont — The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont:

Alden Ducharme, middle level education major, from Bangor is in the College of Education and Social Services.

Hannah Jones, neuroscience major, from Brewer is in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Jamie Mcquarrie, neuroscience major, from Brewer is in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Dominic Needham, neuroscience major, from Veazie is in the College of Arts and Sciences.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

