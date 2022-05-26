Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We met Liz Caruso and her husband, Greg, in 2021, after one of their sons and our daughter connected through a homeschool ski day at Titcomb Mountain. We instantly connected with their family, having many mutual interests: Christianity, homeschooling, a love for the outdoors and conservative values. Spending time with them over the last year, we have gotten to know them and helped her obtain signatures for her nomination.

Caruso is not an impersonal politician, she is not an investment banker and she is not someone that changes a vote at the last minute. She is a person who Mainers can trust to represent them in the swamp. Would we rather have Bruce Poliquin in the seat rather than Rep. Jared Golden? Yes. But picking the lesser of two evils is not how we as a family make decisions; we pray and contemplate decisions looking for not just a good outcome, but the best outcome. We are a nation built on the back of persecuted people, who hoped and dreamt of a better life with greater opportunity for freedoms.

Have the last few years brought us more freedoms or closer to slavery? We don’t plan on wearing masks, socially isolating or living in a basement for the rest of our lives. We hope and pray for a more free Maine and America; may we have a more free Maine and America after Nov. 8. Good luck and Godspeed to Caruso, our votes are with her.

Matthew and Julie McCarthy

Bradford

