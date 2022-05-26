Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

This latest elementary school slaughter has moved me to write. Maybe I am naive and this is too simple an idea to keep guns and knives out of schools, but here it is. Keep one entrance open only to start the day. Have this armed with metal detectors to not allow any weapons through the entrance.

We are more concerned with a heartbeat of a child of rape and incest being protected than our children already on this Earth being protected from gun violence.

Lia Farnham

South Portland

