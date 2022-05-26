Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The University of Maine System is very fortunate to have Dannel Malloy as its chancellor. Although we do not know the man well, my wife and I had the opportunity to work with the man who was there when we needed him. We were trying to assist our University of Maine in a situation that we felt needed serious attention. We were unable to satisfy the problem through normal means.

We contacted Malloy who listened and took the bull by the horns, and very quickly but quietly he was exceedingly helpful in making a difficult situation much more palatable. We greatly appreciated his immediate assistance. We know that the university system is in very good hands with a very intelligent, understanding and competent good man at the helm.

Richard Leonard

Veazie

More articles from the BDN