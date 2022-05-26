Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Mike Tipping is running for Maine’s newly defined Senate District 8. A native of the district, he has already had an impact on our state. He pushed for the expansion of Medicaid, raising the minimum wage and ensuring that schools receive the 55 percent state funding approved by voters 18 years ago. He also worked tirelessly to hold HoltraChem accountable for dumping mercury into the Penobscot River. With the rising threat of PFAS contamination and a narrow window to take significant action on climate change, we need a senator with a strong record on environmental issues who is unafraid to take on corporate polluters.

Tipping will be a thoughtful, experienced and competent member of the Maine Senate. Please join me in voting for him in the June 14 Democratic primary.

Leslie Hudson

Orono

