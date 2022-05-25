Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 23 percent from last week’s high.

It’s the eighth straight day when hospitalizations have fallen in Maine, and that comes as daily case counts have started to level off.

There are now 177 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 184 the day before and down from the recent high of 231 last Tuesday.

That’s a 23 percent decline since then.

Of those currently hospitalized, 19 people are in critical care and five on ventilators, state data show.

Despite the slide in hospitalizations over the past week, they still remain higher than where they stood a month ago — 130 on April 25 — and the low point — 89 — reached in March. But they remain far lower than the record high seen in early January, when more than 430 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus.

