PORTLAND — Verrill attorney Elizabeth Connellan Smith has been elected to the Board of Governors of The College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers. The College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers was established to ‘honor those attorneys who have distinguished themselves in their practice in the field of workers’ compensation.’

Induction into the College requires candidates to be nominated by a current member based on the ‘outstanding traits they have developed in their practice of twenty years or longer, representing plaintiffs and defendants, serving as judges, or acting for the benefit of all in education, overseeing agencies, and developing legislation.’ Members must possess the highest level of professional qualifications, ethical standards, character, integrity, professional expertise, and leadership. Smith was inducted as Fellow into the College in 2014 and has remained a Fellow since that time. Her election to the Board of Governors of the College will allow her to more actively shape education, policy and dialogue on topics relevant to all workers’ compensation stakeholders.

Also currently vice president of the Board of the National Workers’ Compensation Defense Network, and the chair of the ABA’s Trial and Insurance Practice Workers’ Compensation and Employers’ Liability Committee, Smith has a wealth of experience and knowledge in workers’ compensation law. Over her nearly 29-year practice, she has advised numerous clients, served on various Boards both state and nation-wide, and litigated diverse labor and employment law matters. Smith is a regular speaker and author on workers’ compensation issues, including for Verrill’s labor and employment blog, Taking Care of HR Business.

Verrill's deep-rooted history dates back to 1862. Today, Verrill is a full-service law firm with more than 140 attorneys and seven offices throughout the Northeast.

