HALLOWELL – NAMI Maine announces the launch of a new online mental health resource database, now available on the organization’s website. Searchable by Maine county, service type, or organization name, this new database includes over 250 Maine-based mental health resources.

The new database is partially an outgrowth of the NAMI Maine Helpline, which provides callers with mental health resource information and referrals. While the Helpline is operational weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the online resource database is accessible to Mainers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

River Martin, NAMI Maine Helpline manager, sees the new online resource as an adjunct to the phone-based resources. “While many of the resources Helpline callers seek are available online, it can be difficult to use the right search terms to find what you’re looking for,” he says. “With the new online database, I can often talk someone through a search while I’m on the phone with them. People find it so much easier to see all Maine-based, mental health related services in one place.”

The new online mental health database can be accessed at https://namimaine.org/mhdatabase. NAMI Director of Community Engagement Nancy Audet observes that while the database is comprehensive it’s possible some resources were missed. “We encourage all Maine-based mental health service providers to explore the database,” she says. “And please let us know if we left out any organization that should be included.”

Audet can be reached by email at nancy@namimaine.org.

NAMI Maine is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI Maine provides education, support, and advocacy to help individuals and families affected by mental health conditions build better lives.

More articles from the BDN