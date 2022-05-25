BELFAST — The Belfast Garden Club’s annual plant sale is Saturday, June 4 (or June 5 in the event of rain), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Steamboat Landing and the Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial Street.

Gardeners eager to refresh their landscaping and flower beds will find more than 500 plants available for purchase as well as garden-related items such as tools, books, stakes and statuary. This year, for the first time, the event will include a silent auction.

The plants and other items for sale or in the auction have been donated by members, and local residents, businesses, nurseries and garden centers, including Aubuchon Hardware, Bahner Farm, Carol’s Collectibles, Crystal Lake Farms, Fernwood Nursery & Gardens, Hammond Lumber Company, Honey Petal Plants, and Ron Dow’s Belfast Hosta Gallery.

“We are so grateful to everyone in the community who support this event,” said Belfast Garden Club President Barbara Gage. “This sale gets our residents excited about their gardens and helps us continue our many service projects.”

This 10.5-by-16.5-inch stained-glass panel by Michelle Carrier-Clinch will be a highlight of the plant sale’s silent auction. (Courtesy of Michelle Carrier-Clinch)

The highly anticipated annual sale, one of the club’s most important fundraisers, offers up perennials, annuals, herbs, shrubs, and natives such as blueberry bushes. Auction highlights include boat rides, gilded mirrors and a stained-glass panel by Thorndike artist and club member Michele Carrier–Clinch.

Founded in 1928, the Belfast Garden Club promotes the knowledge and love of gardening, the protection of native flora and fauna, and the beauty of Belfast’s public places. Proceeds from the club’s plant sale support school programs, camp scholarships, library donations, and Belfast’s public gardens. For more information, visit belfastgardenclub.org.

