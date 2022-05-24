Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

President Joe Biden and his band of Democrats have provided no solutions for the economy, the deficit, healthcare costs/quality and the environment that I can see.

The circus was and is Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and the ever-present COVID-19. Anything but our very obvious above problems.

Why are gas prices so through the roof? The talking heads say refinery capacities have fallen far short of demand. Maybe. The pandemic is and was to blame. Maybe. The American people have gotten used to free money, $2,400 here, $1,200 there. Definitely. This handout comes at a cost. More money in circulation chasing fewer goods. No mystery here. I think the average American is sluggish and indolent unless the incentive to work is far greater than the value of what he contributes. Inescapably. Our current inflation rate is self-generated.

Perhaps we need another great depression like the 1930s to put the fear of starvation in our lay-a-bouts. Perhaps we need another Franklin Delano Roosevelt to reinvent the Works Progress Administration (WPA) projects. At least our infrastructure would be revitalized, we would realize manufacturing is the backbone of true wealth and not the derivative wagering machine that is Wall Street.

All this might be reflected in the comment by one Jesus Christ: “Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.”

Frederick Mendel

Sherman

More articles from the BDN