Gov. Janet Mills is being attacked by the Maine GOP for protecting the freedoms of our LGBT+ community. She values life and seems to know that 82% of transgender people have considered suicide, and 40% have tried it.

Mills’ example teaches our children to stand up to people who attack their lives and freedoms. Since she was attorney general she has shown future women leaders they don’t have to surrender to bullies, as she would beat Paul LePage in court.

So what did Mills say to the LGBT+ community when Republicans attacked her and her LGBT+ constituents? “Hate has no place in Maine,” she said. “I want you to know that I see you, stand with you, and will always support your right to be who you are.”

Now that’s the role model our kids and future leaders need!

Bob Jean

Lubec

