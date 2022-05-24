Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The Maine Republican Party is spending nearly $200,000 on what I believe is a trans-phobic attack ad. The May 19 Bangor Daily News article defines this type of advertisement as part of a “focus on cultural issues.”

It’s not part of a culture war. I think it’s bigoted fear mongering. And if the trans community is faced with an escalation in death threats, murders and assaults, no doubt the Bangor Daily will wring its hands and try valiantly to understand why suddenly people are so hateful.

Jim Alciere

East Machias

