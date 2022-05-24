Since 2019, Healthy Living for ME and partners of its statewide network have reached over 2,100 Mainers through nearly 200 workshops held to support the prevention and reduction of falls in Maine.

“Falls are a serious health concern for many Mainers. Worries about falling, as well as injuries resulting from falls, can seriously impact a person’s ability to remain living independently in their home and community. We are so pleased that over the three years of this grant that we were able to reach so many Mainers and help them improve their quality of life through these workshops,” said Jennifer Fortin, training and fidelity manager at Healthy Living for ME.

According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, each year one in four adults over the age of 65 experiences a fall. One in every five falls causes a serious injury and three million older adults receive emergency room treatment because of a fall annually.

The three-year Administration for Community Living falls prevention grant was awarded to Healthy Living for ME in 2019 and ran through April. Healthy Living for ME and their community partners exceeded the grant goals. Through the grant, four different workshops were offered: A Matter of Balance, Bingocize, Tai Chi for Health and Balance, and EnhanceFitness.

The workshops were offered both in-person and online by 15 different community partners throughout the state. These partners were: Aroostook Agency on Aging, SeniorsPlus, Spectrum Generations, Southern Maine Area Agency on Aging, Eastern Area Agency on Aging, MaineGeneral, Central Lincoln County YMCA, Boothbay YMCA, Kennebec Valley YMCA, Region 9 Learning Center, Franklin County Adult Education, All the Difference, LLC., Central Maine Healthcare, Holli Nicknair, and Vitality +. Many of these organizations remain as active partners with the HL4ME network, offering workshops on topics other than falls prevention.

Overall, participants reported significant satisfaction with their experience and positive lifestyle changes due to the HL4ME workshops.

98 percent of participants confirmed they will increase activity due to education from a falls prevention workshop

98 percent of participants confirmed they have made positive changes due to taking a falls prevention workshop

96 percent of participants feel more satisfied with life after taking a falls prevention workshop

94 percent of participants feel more comfortable talking to their healthcare provider about falling after completing a falls prevention workshop

87 percent of participants felt less fear of falling

86 percent of participants would recommend the workshop to a friend

One participant of a Tai Chi for Health & Balance workshop stated, “They did an excellent job, very dedicated to helping us… provides excellent resource and instructions and personalizes instructions.”

Another participant said, “As we progressed I felt more secure doing other physical activities that require energy and balance. Also the ability to relax physically actually improved my mental outlook.”

In addition to Falls Prevention workshops, Healthy Living for ME offers numerous other workshops that are offered for free, or at a low-cost, and are open to adult Mainers of any age. Other workshop topics include chronic disease self-management, support for caregivers, diabetes prevention and management, and support for individuals living with acquired brain injuries or intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Healthy Living for ME welcomes referrals from healthcare providers. Our evidence-based programming can help patients manage and prevent conditions before they become more serious or result in emergency situations.

To learn more about Healthy Living for ME and the workshops offered through the network, visit www.healthylivingforme.org.

More articles from the BDN