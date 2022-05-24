BANGOR – The City of Bangor has scheduled public sessions to solicit feedback to identify priorities for the City Council to consider regarding the allocation of approximately $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The public sessions are being offered in as many times, locations and formats as possible to increase accessibility.

Neighborhood meetings will be held in four locations around the City. These meetings will be informal and conversational in nature. Staff will be on hand to provide information on a variety of programs and services offered to residents as well:

Tuesday, May 31 6–8 p.m. Boys & Girls Club, 161 Davis Road

Thursday, June 2 6–8 p.m. EMCC, Rangeley Hall, 268 Sylvan Road

Tuesday, June 7 4:30–6:30 p.m. Bangor Public Library, Atrium, 145 Harlow Street

Thursday, June 9 6–8 p.m. Parks & Rec Kenduskeag Room, 647 Main Street

In-person town hall style meetings will be held in the City Hall Council Chambers at 73 Harlow Street on Wednesday, June 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday, June 15, from 7-9 p.m.

Virtual meetings have been scheduled for Tuesday., June 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 8, from 7–9 p.m.

Council Chair Fournier emphasized that “the Bangor City Council is committed to ensuring an open, transparent and comprehensive process as we work to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime funding opportunity enhances the lives of our constituents for years to come.”

