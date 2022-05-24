ELLSWORTH – Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency was recently recognized by two major insurance groups for outstanding customer service and growth. They were appointed to The Hanover Insurance Group’s President’s Club and recognized by Ohio Mutual Insurance Group as one of the company’s Top 10 agencies for profitable growth in 2021.

The Hanover President’s Club agencies are recognized for delivering outstanding value to their customers through their insurance expertise and responsive service. The Hanover partners with a select group of 2,100 independent agents nationwide and only 5 percent are recognized with this distinction.

Ohio Mutual recognized Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency as a key business partner from among its nearly four hundred independent agencies. They were cited for continuously representing the company’s vision of delivering exceptional customer service and creating and maintaining lasting relationships. Their commitment to excellence led to outstanding growth in a profitable manner.

Co-owner Patrick Maguire credits their employees for the recent honors, “Our employees take pride in building relationships with our customers and delivering exceptional service. These awards are a direct reflection of their efforts.”

Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency, with offices in Ellsworth, Bucksport, and Machias, is a full-service Independent Insurance Agency, owned by Patrick Maguire and Paul Tracy. The agency offers personal, business, life, and health insurance from a variety of carriers and has deep roots in the communities it serves in Downeast Maine, dating back to 1864. Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency is part of the Grindstone Financial Group, LLC, a group association of independent insurance agencies with more than 20 locations in Maine. More information is available at www.bhm-ins.com or by calling 207-667-2516.

