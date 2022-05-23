A few days after he helped find a missing 11-year-old girl, K9 Koda and Game Warden Jake Voter found a missing 77-year-old woman who spent two nights in the woods.

Mary Forde of Bremon was last seen on Friday. Neighbors went to check on her on Sunday but found the house’s back door open and her pocketbook and phone still inside, officials said.

Voter searched the woods behind Forde’s house with Koda, who was able to pick up on her scent and found Forde 600 yards from her house around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

Forde was alert, but severely dehydrated when she was found, officials said. Forde told Voter that she had fallen, but couldn’t get up, and spent two nights in the woods.

