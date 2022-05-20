Game Warden K9 Koda and Game Warden Jake Voter rescued a missing 11-year-old girl who had wandered away from her residence early Friday in Somerset county.

Game Wardens were called to assist in searching for the missing 11-year-old on the Square Road in St. Albans at approximately 10:15am according to Mark Latti, communications manager of the Maine department of inland fisheries and wildlife.

The young girl had gone missing at around 9:00 a.m. morning. The Somerset County Sheriff’s office arrived on the scene first and officials later requested K9 assistance from the Maine State police and the Maine warden service, according to Latti.

It took about 45 minutes to search the forested area located behind the house of the missing girl until Warden K9 Koda and Warden Voter picked up a scent.

The 11-year-old was found hiding in grass near a stream in a wet, boggy area and officials say she was healthy when discovered by K9 Koda.

No other details have been released.

