Ticks in Maine are causing increasing — and at times deadly — problems for residents, visitors, pets, livestock and wildlife.

Right now is the time of year multiple tick species are active in the state, most notably the Lyme disease-carrying deer tick. A recent study has shown that 90 percent of the moose calves born last year in Maine were killed by winter ticks.

That raises a lot of questions, since spring and summer is a popular time to be outside in Maine. We want to know what questions you have about ticks in Maine. We’ll get the answers to those questions and use that information for future stories and to keep you informed on the tick situation in the state.

