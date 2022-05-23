The BDN is exploring Maine’s housing crisis from every possible angle, from how it affects home prices, to what it means for Mainers across the state. Read our ongoing coverage here and fill out this form to tell us what you want to know.

Almost 30,000 Mainers are late on one or more rent payments, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The number made up around 12 percent of renters, which was the highest rate in New England. It was around the middle of the pack nationwide, slightly below the average across the United States of 15 percent.

The data, which was collected from April 27 to May 9, comes during record-high home values across Maine, with spikes in housing values also making rent unaffordable for many.

The median home in Maine is worth around $355,000, but prices vary widely with communities where housing is in high demand along the coast seeing higher prices. A home in Portland averages $500,000 while one in Lewiston is $254,000 and Bangor, $232,000, according to Zillow. Values in the home market roughly correspond to the price of rentals in communities.

Younger Mainers tended to be more likely to be behind on rent. The rate was 18 percent for those 25-39 and 3 percent for those 55-64.

Rates also varied widely based on gender and family. The rate of female renters being late on rent payments was nearly double that of men. Rates almost doubled when there were children in the household to 18 percent with no children and 9 percent with children.

