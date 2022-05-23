Innovative healthcare researchers across Maine will meet virtually this year at the Northern Light Research Expo, presented by teams from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on Wednesday, May 25. The event is annually sponsored by Northern Light Clinical Research to demonstrate and spotlight the strength of healthcare research in Maine.

During a series of sessions by Zoom, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., online attendees will have the opportunity to join four sessions, view virtual poster presentations, and earn continuing education credits.

Participants will discuss leading research advancements being made in the community including:

Food insecurity

Genomics research for cancer treatment

Human health and wellbeing

Lyme disease vaccine

Structural heart treatment

Telemedicine in neonatal brain care

Researchers and healthcare professionals are encouraged to join this free event. To view the agenda and speakers, and to register, visit NorthernLightHealth.org/ResearchExpo.

The Expo is presented in partnership with Northern Light Cancer Research, Northern Light Cardiology Research, Northern Light Clinical Research Center, and Northern Light Pharmacy Research.

