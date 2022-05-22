A 19-year-old Wells man has been arrested and charged with murder after three people were shot at a home on Saturday, the Maine State Police said.

Andrew Huber Young is accused of shooting three people — two adult men and a child — at a home at 97 Crediford Road.

The two men were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening while the child — 2-year-old Octavia Huber Young — died of her injuries, officials said. Officials have not yet identified the men or their relationship to Andrew Huber Young.

Andrew Huber Young was taken to York County Jail where he is being held without bail. It is expected he will face additional charges, officials said.

