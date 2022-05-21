This story will be updated.

WELLS, Maine — Three people were shot, including a child, in Wells on Saturday afternoon.

The alleged shooter is being detained at the Wells Police Department, according to the department. It said there is no threat to the public.

Wells police Captain Gerald Congdon said the alleged shooter is related to the victims, according to WMTW.

The victims have been transported to area hospitals.

The Maine State Police is assisting the Wells Police Department with the investigation.

