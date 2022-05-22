LEWISTON — Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate a Memorial Day Mass on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery on 217 Switzerland Road in Lewiston. All are invited to this Mass, which is an occasion to pray for all our deceased loved ones, especially those who served our nation and have now gone home to the Lord.

The origins of Memorial Day date back to the Civil War when many cities and towns would set aside a day to remember those who died in the war. Originally called Decoration Day, it was officially proclaimed by General John Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, on May 5, 1868, and was first observed on May 30 of that year when flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery. In 1971, Congress passed a law placing the celebration of Memorial Day on the last Monday in May.

Here is a list of special Masses and services scheduled for the Diocese of Portland (additional events will be added at www.portlanddiocese.org/memorialday):

Houlton

St. Mary’s Cemetery

County Road

Fr. Kevin Martin will head a prayer service at the cemetery at 9 a.m.

Lewiston

St. Peter’s Cemetery

217 Switzerland Road

10 a.m. (Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at the Mass.)

Livermore Falls

Holy Cross Cemetery

Park Street

A 1 p.m. Mass will be celebrated by Father Paul Dumais (weather permitting).

Millinocket

St. Martin’s Cemetery

Medway Road

10 a.m. Mass celebrated by Father Dominic Savio, HGN. In the event of rain, the Mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours Church on 19 Colby Street in Millinocket.

Rumford

St. John Cemetery

Isthmus Road

8:15 a.m. Mass will be celebrated in the cemetery.

South Portland

Calvary Cemetery

1461 Broadway (near the Armed Forces section)

9 a.m.

The rain location will be Holy Cross Church on 124 Cottage Road.

Yarmouth

Holy Cross Cemetery

75 Smith Street

Mass at 9 a.m. celebrated by Father Steven Cartwright.

In the event of rain, the Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on 326 Main Street.

