The Maine TREE Foundation (Maine TREE) is pleased to announce that Logan Johnson has been hired to join the staff as the new executive director, effective June 13. Johnson has been actively involved with Maine TREE since 2018 as the Tree Farm Committee coordinator, Programs & Outreach associate, Holt Research Forest committee member, and most recently as a Media Management consultant. Since earning his masters of forestry from the University of Maine, Johnson has been passionate about working with people to help them discover the forest as a sustainable natural resource that provides essential services to their communities. Most recently, Johnson worked with the Forest Stewards Guild Northeast regional office, where he advanced work related to forest climate adaptation and resiliency, woodland owner outreach, and fire science communication.

“I am honored to join Maine TREE’s talented team to deliver high-quality forest-based educational opportunities in every corner of our state,” shared Johnson upon accepting the position. “I look forward to engaging Maine’s vast network of educators, foresters, loggers, landowners, and more to promote the sustainable use of the forest and ecological, economic, and social health of Maine’s forest communities. Maine’s forests are uniquely positioned to provide numerous environmental benefits while supporting thriving communities. Engaging Mainer’s of all ages and backgrounds is critical to ensuring the health of our forests and communities now and into the future.”

Ethan Bessey, president of the Maine TREE Foundation Board, commented, “We look forward to working with Logan as executive director. The board and staff have known and admired Logan for years, and we are confident that his passion and creativity, combined with his deep understanding of the Maine TREE programs will make him an effective leader.” Maine TREE (Timber Research and Environmental Education) is an independent, private, 501(c)3 nonprofit and the state’s pre-eminent statewide leader in educating and advocating for the sustainable use of the forest and the ecological, economic, and social health of Maine’s forest community. Maine TREE hosts Project Learning Tree, a highly regarded forest-based environmental education program for students grades K-12, as well as the Forests of Maine Teachers Tours, which brings teachers on 4-day tours focused on the growth, harvest, and processing of wood products in Maine. Additionally, it owns and operates the Holt Research Forest in Arrowsic and hosts the Certified Logging Professional program and the Maine Tree Farm program. It was founded in 1989 by a group of dedicated timberland owners, forest product producers, tree farmers, and others interested in the Maine forest.

More articles from the BDN