Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I served as an Orono Town Councilor for two terms and now represent my town in the Maine Legislature. I’m voting for Mike Tipping to represent Maine’s new State Senate District 8 because he has years of experience advocating for Maine people.

He knows how to work with others to make changes in state laws that improve lives. He has a proven track record on issues from the minimum wage campaign to holding HoltraChem accountable for dumping 12 tons of mercury in the Penobscot River. In addition to my support, Tipping is endorsed by more than 40 civic leaders from Veazie to Lincoln.

Please join me in voting for Mike Tipping in the June 14 Democratic primary!

Rep. Laurie Osher

Orono

More articles from the BDN