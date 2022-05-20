A man who was shot by a guard after he reportedly assaulted a member of the Federal Protective Service at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta in April pleaded not guilty to assaulting a federal official.

Derik Broox Wight, 41, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with assaulting a federal official April 20. Wight entered the building with a knife around 11:30 a.m., and attacked a federal guard, according to Kristin Setera, a spokesperson for the Boston division of the FBI.

At a Wednesday hearing in federal court in Bangor, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting a federal official, according to the Kennebec Journal.

If Wight is found guilty of the charge, he could be sentenced to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His trial date is tentatively set for July 5.

Wight is being held without bail while he awaits trial, at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Kennebec Journal reported. An assistant U.S. attorney asked the court to detain Wight because he is considered a flight risk, and that there were not considerable conditions of release that would ensure that Wight would appear at his court hearing. The attorney also felt that he could be considered a danger to the public.

The identity of the guard who shot Wight has not been released.

More articles from the BDN