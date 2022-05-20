BANGOR – The Greater Bangor Maine Military & Community Network will be having its Veterans Resource Fair on Wednesday, May 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the University of Maine at Augusta Bangor campus. The event will be in Eastport Hall, 128 Texas Avenue. The event is free to all veterans and their families.

Food and resources will be provided at this no-cost event which will provide information from more than 25 different organizations.

Many of the organizations will also be sharing information through videoconferencing during the day’s events. Among those offering virtual attendance opportunities are the offices of Congressman Jared Golden and Senator Angus King, both members of the Armed Services Committee. Each will be offering messages via videoconferencing in the afternoon.

Veterans in need of transportation are encouraged to call Penquis LYNX services at 207-973-3695 or lynx@penquis.org before May 22 to secure a ride.

Participants can also attend remotely at https://maine.zoom.us/j/88270171221

Participating agencies:

University of Maine Center on Aging – RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) provides community engagement and volunteering opportunities for people ages 55 and older throughout the state of Maine.

Penquis – Penquis is a nonprofit organization incorporated in 1967 to alleviate and eliminate the causes and conditions of poverty. Through its programs and subsidiaries, Penquis impacts all of Maine’s sixteen counties, but primarily serves low- and moderate-income individuals in Penobscot, Piscataquis and Knox counties. Our efforts are focused on helping families and communities make measurable improvements in five areas: financial security, reliable transportation, stable housing, school readiness and healthy lives.

Maine Families – Maine Families is a home-based service offered to all families who are expecting or have a new baby at home. Whether it is your first or your third baby, Maine Families certified Family Visitors can provide evidence-based information, encouragement and support at no cost to you, regardless of income.

The Maine Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment Team – This organization serves eligible Maine Veterans, Transitioning Service Members and spouses with employment support and services. Veterans’ Representatives are located across Maine to provide premier support to those seeking employment opportunities. From initial job searching to placement, we assist in all facets of the work spectrum. Veterans’ Representatives also have a diverse network to facilitate connections with other than work-related services.

Community Health and Counseling Services – We’re committed to compassionate and caring community-based health care. Community Health and Counseling Services is a private non-profit organization that provides community-based home health, hospice and mental health services to adults and children in central, eastern, southern and northern Maine. More than 9,000 people benefit each year from the efforts of professional, support, and management staff of the agency.

The Maine Soldier & Family Readiness Center- This agency is critical in providing support to geographically dispersed military families who are unable to access services at a local base, installation, or fort. This holds especially true during long- and short-term deployments and mobilizations of a service member. The Maine SFRC serves military members and their families from all branches and statuses (active, TPU, retired, veteran). Soldier & Family Readiness Specialists are available 24/7 for assistance and resource referral for military families!

Northern Light Acadia Hospital – A non-profit acute care hospital and community mental health agency located in Bangor, Maine. Acadia Hospital is committed to providing a safe and positive environment for children, adolescents, and adults with mental health and chemical dependency problems and to advocating for their mental, physical and spiritual well-being. Both of Acadia’s hospital-based and community-based mental health and substance abuse treatment services work toward a unified mission—empowering people to improve their lives

Office of Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02) – Jared Golden represents the Second District of Maine in the United States Congress, where he serves on the Small Business Committee and the Armed Services Committee.

Office of Senator Angus King (I) – Angus King is an Independent serving his 2nd term in the U.S. Senate, on behalf of all Mainers, and especially our veterans. Senator King is a member of the Armed Services Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and the Committee on Rules and Administration.

Veterans Inc. – Veterans Inc. is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit headquartered in Massachusetts and the largest provider of support services to veterans and their families in New England. Since 1990, we have helped more than 85,000 veterans in need and today operates offices and programs in all six New England states.

Preble Street Veterans Housing Services – VHS assists Veterans and their families in finding and maintaining stable housing and works to end homelessness among Veterans throughout Maine. Our team covers all 16 counties in the state and has offices in Portland, Lewiston, and Bangor

Salute of Service – Salute of Service is a non-profit organization to help Veterans train their own dogs to be service dogs, or help them find the right dog for their needs.

Quilts of Valor – The Mission of the Quilts of Valor® Foundation is to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

Small Business Administration – Created in 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continues to help small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream. SBA is the only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small business and provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise as the nation’s only go-to resource and voice for small businesses. The SBA has technical support and loan guaranty programs specifically for eligible Veterans and their family members.

Rape Response Service – The mission of Rape Response Services is to offer hope, support, and advocacy to victims and people affected by sexual assault and stalking, to provide education about sexual violence and to promote prevention.

Maine Suicide Prevention Program – The goal of the Maine Suicide Prevention Program (MSPP) is to reduce suicide deaths and suicide attempts across the lifespan. The Maine Suicide Prevention Program provides resources, technical assistance, and training in suicide prevention best practices for professionals and community members across the state. The MSPP works to promote hope, healing, and support for all Mainers.

Veterans Crisis Line – The Veterans Crisis Line is free, confidential, and available 24/7, 365 days a year, helping Veterans, National Guard, Reserve members, and the people that support them. The Veterans Crisis Line can connect you with your local VA Suicide Prevention team.

US Dept. of Veteran Affairs – We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.

FAME – To meet the financing needs of Maine’s business community, FAME offers a wide array of business assistance programs, ranging from traditional loan insurance programs for both small and larger businesses, to investment tax credits. Through a variety of loan, grant and scholarship programs, FAME also helps Maine students and families meet the costs associated with higher education.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans Services – leads Maine’s veteran advocate community in creating a streamlined, fully-integrated continuity of programs to bolster veterans’ Employment opportunities, improve veterans’ access to Educational opportunities, reduce veteran homelessness, enhance access to mental health programs and to honor our veterans’ remarkable legacy of service. MBVS coordinates with federal partners, other State of Maine agencies, and local organizations to provide all necessary services and support for Maine’s veterans.

Better Life Partners – Better Life Partners provides high-quality medical and behavioral health care for people with substance use disorder, in-person and online. Our program includes medication-assisted treatment with medications like buprenorphine/naloxone (Suboxone) and supportive group therapy with licensed professionals. Our treatment is tailored to each individual and we offer comprehensive care that’s easy to access, no matter where you are in the state.

Maine Career Center – Maine Career Centers provide a variety of employment and training services at no charge for Maine workers and businesses.

Reigning Hope Ranch – Reigning Hope Ranch is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to provide the finest equine-based activities and therapies that foster healing, renewed self-esteem, and self- confidence to children and adults with diverse backgrounds.

Women Veterans Glamping – Glamping is a term used for experiencing the outdoors with just about all the comforts of home. Our ladies stay in a Yurt outfitted with a kitchen, composting toilet, and fully furnished throughout. There are over 100 acres to explore. Hiking trails, 2.5 mile run around a pond, kayak, canoe or swim.

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit https://www.uma.edu/.

