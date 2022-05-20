PORTLAND — Briella Doherty, an eighth-grader at St. Brigid School in Portland, has been named the winner of the second prize in the Sarah Mook Poetry Contest, a national competition that saw over 1,000 entries from across the country.

Her winning entry into the Grades 6-8 competition was entitled “One Night,” and can be read above.

The Sarah Mook Poetry Contest invites entries from students, kindergarten through twelfth grade, and is named after a third-grader at Buckingham Friends School in Lahaska, Pennsylvania, who died suddenly of an aortic aneurysm in 1995. Sarah started writing poems in kindergarten, and it is the goal of this outreach that Sarah’s gift continues to inspire young poets.

More articles from the BDN