The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is hosting a series of Food Scrap Diversion Workshops in collaboration with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry and the University of Maine Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainable Solutions.

The free half-day public workshops, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., offer a chance to learn about the most up-to-date information on local food waste recycling initiatives, and will introduce participants to the concept of local consolidated food scrap collection and management as an alternative to disposal in landfills.

The workshop towns and dates:

Discussions will focus on developing tools to help communities promote “higher and better uses” for collected organics, along with providing a pathway for successful initiation of food scrap recovery programs. Strategies learned will allow communities to reduce overall disposal costs, decrease reliance on disposal in landfills, improve community health, and enhance local soil health and vitality.

The workshops are free and open to the public. Register and more information are online.

More articles from the BDN