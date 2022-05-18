Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Journalists need to use a more accurate adjective to describe men like the so-called “conservative activist” whose outrageous behavior has caused disruption in the Hampden and Hermon school districts.

I think there is nothing conservative about this individual, or the wider Republican Party base, in the sense of a political philosophy founded on tradition and social stability, and respect for established institutions such as local school boards.

Referring to such an activist as “conservative” bestows a veneer of legitimacy that I believe has clearly not been earned by his actions. In my opinion, people who ground their worldview on bizarre conspiracy theories are nothing more than irrational extremists. Call them what they are.

Tom Lizotte

Dover-Foxcroft

