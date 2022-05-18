Gas prices in Maine are the highest they’ve ever been.

The average is $4.67 a gallon, another new record high in Maine, according to AAA.

That’s up from an average of $4.58 on Monday. Last week it was $4.40 a gallon, and last month gas was averaging $4.07.

The cheapest station in Maine, Citgo on State St. in Veazie, was priced at $4.25 a gallon while the most expensive was $4.89 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Diesel prices are also up more than a dollar from a month ago at $6.37 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is $4.56 a gallon.

