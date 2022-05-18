The BDN is exploring Maine’s housing crisis from every possible angle, from how it affects home prices, to what it means for Mainers across the state. Read our ongoing coverage here and fill out this form to tell us what you want to know.

Many who make home improvements are likely eyeing an increased sales price if they put their house on the market or alter a newly bought home.

Home improvements, from remodeling kitchens to deck additions or even expanding a home, can add substantial value to a home in a market that is already red hot. More improvements would continue to raise median housing values in Maine, estimated at around $355,000 by Zillow. That’s $100,000 over April of last year.

Median sales prices continue to skyrocket in Maine amid a small supply and significant demand, according to the Maine Association of Realtors. The median time on the market for a single-family home in Maine was just six days in April, according to the association.

As the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S., Home Depot’s sales are a strong predictor of nationwide trends. A company representative said they were not able to release the earnings for the state of Maine, yet there are some indications they could be even higher than the national average.

Home Depot has 11 stores in Maine stretching from Biddeford to Bangor and employs over 8,300 people directly and indirectly in the state, according to the company’s fiscal year 2019 data. It estimated the impact on Maine at $539 million a year, the second highest per capita in New England behind Vermont.

More articles from the BDN