Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, June 2 from 5 to 6 p.m., via Zoom for “The Joy of Mindful Walking,” with special guest Jen Harry. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Mindful Walking is an easy way to practice mindfulness in everyday life and has been shown to have multiple benefits for our mental and physical well-being. It is a great way to slow down, calm the body and mind, improve concentration and focus, and connect more deeply to yourself and your experience. Join in to learn about the benefits and learn a few practices you can use any time you walk.

Harry is a mindfulness and meditation instructor and resiliency trainer who is passionate about sharing tools and practices that enhance well-being and promote flourishing in body, mind and spirit. She has been offering individual instruction, workshops, and groups on MDI and the surrounding areas for the past 10 years through her business Infusion Mindfulness and recently added a new offering — Acadia Mindfulness Adventures, guided mindfulness walks in nature.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/joy-mindful-walking.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.

