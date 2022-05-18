ELLSWORTH – With more than 15 new locations and features added, the 2022 downtown wayfinding map was professionally installed in the Franklin Street Parklet on May 14. This informative and illustrative map showcases the many things to do in the downtown district.

With sponsorship support from Witham Family Hotels, the map was designed by Eunju Won and professionally installed by the father and son team at Banner City Graphics in Bucksport. The large format version is adhered to the side of the former JB Atlantic building for downtown visitors to interact as they visit the Main Street district.

Later this month postcards will be printed and distributed for free circulation and available at area shops and eateries. A digital PDF version of the map will be distributed and available online; all area businesses are encouraged to post on company websites and shop window.

Cara Romano, Heart of Ellsworth’s executive director said, “With more than 10 new businesses, the 2021 [map] needed an update. What resulted was an easy to use comprehensive map depicting our Main Street. Not only is it our objective to attract visitors to downtown but also to highlight the re-establishment of a 3rd space (Franklin Street Parklet) in the downtown district.”



For more information, and to download a printed version please visit https://www.heartofellsworth.org/map.

More articles from the BDN