If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

Former Celtics guard Rajon Rondo, who is currently with the Cleveland Cavaliers, allegedly pulled a gun on his former partner and threatened her in front of the couple’s two children last week, in a story first reported by TMZ.

Ashley Bachelor was reportedly granted an emergency protective order by a Kentucky judge for herself and her children on May 13. Rondo has not been arrested and has not commented on the alleged incident, which Bachelor says occurred on May 11 when Rondo became angry after she asked her son to do a chore while Rondo was playing video games with him.

After an outburst inside the house, Rondo allegedly returned to the scene with a gun and demanded to see his children before eventually leaving the house. Rondo has been ordered by the judge to stay 500 feet away from Bachelor and their kids and to turn over his firearms to the court, according to TMZ.

The 36-year-old Rondo has played for nine different teams during his NBA career, including the Celtics from 2006-13. He split his time between the Lakers and Cavaliers last season after being traded to Cleveland midway through the year. He will enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Story by Brian Robb, masslive.com

