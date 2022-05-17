An orca, also known as a killer whale, was recently spotted off the New England coast in Cape Cod.

In a video posted to Facebook by Jerry Leeman, the orca can be seen dipping under the water and swimming around his boat on Sunday.

An orca, which may be the same animal, was also spotted by another fisherman off the coast of Cape Cod last Sunday, Boston.com reported.

The killer whale was seen swimming alongside a pod of dolphins.

Orcas, though rare, have been spotted in New England waters before. A lone orca known as “Old Thom” was spotted in Cape Cod in 2016. It was also seen in the Bay of Fundy, off Nova Scotia.

It is not known if the orca spotted last Sunday is “Old Thom.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated where the orca was spotted.

