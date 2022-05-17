AUGUSTA — The St. Michael School and Travis Mills Walk-A-Thon has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 25.

The event will be held at the school, which is located on 56 Sewall Street in Augusta.

“It will be an amazing day,” said Principal Kevin Cullen. “It’s always great to have Travis here. He inspires our staff, our students, and me to be better.”

For weeks, students at St. Michael School in Augusta have gathered pledges from their families, friends, and community members. Garnering support is not difficult once potential donors are told of who will benefit from their generosity: wounded veterans and the families served by the Travis Mills Foundation.

The event on May 25 will begin with a special speech from Travis himself in the school gym at 9 a.m. followed by the students walking laps around the school block with parent volunteers supervising.

A free barbecue lunch will be offered to students and staff at 11 a.m.

Travis is a retired United States Army Staff Sergeant of the 82nd Airborne and one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was wounded by an improvised explosive device during his third tour in Afghanistan in 2012. During his recovery, Mills discovered a passion for inspiring fellow wounded servicemen and women. He founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization, formed to benefit and assist wounded and injured veterans and their families. He has traveled around the country as a motivational speaker, inspiring thousands to overcome life’s challenges and defy odds. In 2015, his book “Tough as They Come” was published.

For more information on how you can support the walk-a-thon, call the school at 207- 623-3491. If your business might be interested in donating, email Jenn Sparda at jennsparda41@gmail.com.

More articles from the BDN