MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2022 dean’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6):

Jessica Orne of Old Town

Matthew Harless of Orrington

Ashley Gadue of Bangor

Caitlyn Pfeilsticker of Bangor and

Alexander Morneault of Bangor.

