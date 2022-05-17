Hospice of Southern Maine has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading administrator of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems hospice surveys.

This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the CAHPS hospice survey satisfaction measures.

“Hospice Honors Elite recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, vice president Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Hospice of Southern Maine and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2020 through September 2021. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions. Please visit HEALTHCAREfirst’s website at http://www.healthcarefirst.com to learn more about HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS survey program as well as the Hospice Honors awards.

“Our team of healthcare professionals consistently goes above and beyond for our patients, and I’m proud to congratulate them on the dedication that has resulted in Hospice of Southern Maine receiving this recognition,” said Daryl Cady, CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine. “As an organization, we pride ourselves on being able to offer the highest level of care, and our staff has once again demonstrated their dedication to our mission of providing compassion, care, and comfort through end of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and support for their families.”

